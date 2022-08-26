scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Admissions for first batch of students for Delhi govt’s model virtual school begins

The Delhi Model Virtual School was first announced by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his 2021-2022 budget speech. After more than a year in the pipeline, the school has now opened admissions for the 2022-23 academic year.

So far, 20 teachers have been trained in conducting live classes and tutorials virtually for the six main subjects which will be offered to students in Cass IX — English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Computer Science. (File)

Admissions for the first batch of students to the Delhi government’s model virtual school, which is open to students from across the country, has started.

The Delhi Model Virtual School was first announced by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his 2021-2022 budget speech. After more than a year in the pipeline, the school has now opened admissions for the 2022-23 academic year. While the school will operate for classes IX-XII, this year’s admissions are only being conducted for class IX. The Directorate of Education has not yet announced how many students will be admitted to the school.

“Since it’s a virtual school, we can admit any number of students but we want to be able to offer mentorship to all the students. There are decisions that will be made based on the kind of response received through the application process,” said an education department official.

So far, 20 teachers have been trained in conducting live classes and tutorials virtually for the six main subjects which will be offered to students in Cass IX — English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Computer Science.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0
How we can democratise sports governancePremium
How we can democratise sports governance

However, the official stated that the number of teachers too would be adjusted in line with the response to the application process. In the past, Sisodia has stated the target beneficiaries of the school include students interested in studying from home, sportspersons, and artists who need to dedicate time for their training and school dropouts who want to continue education.

The school will not charge any fees and it will be affiliated to the Delhi government’s Delhi Board of School education. One of the features that the school is promoting is ‘Anytime Testing’.

More from Delhi

“There are two kinds of assessments – formative and summative. The former is like unit tests and these can be taken by students at any time of their choosing, so it is flexible. In the case of mid-term and end-of-term exams, the idea is to conduct them in Delhi in a designated centre,” said an official.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:17:33 am
Next Story

Supertech twin tower demolition: All you need to know about the traffic advisory plan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement