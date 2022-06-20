Admissions set to begin at Delhi govt’s residential sports school

The Delhi government is set to commence admissions to its fully co-educational residential ‘sports school’, equipped with training infrastructure and facilities for 10 Olympic sports, with the aim to “identify and nurture exemplary sports talent” from across the country.

This Delhi Sports School will operate for classes VI to XII. It will be managed by the Delhi Sports University, which was established by a Bill passed in the state assembly in 2019, and will be affiliated with the Delhi government’s Delhi Board of Secondary Education.

There are 10 sports for which training will be provided in the school: archery, athletics (track and field), badminton, boxing, lawn tennis, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

The school has been envisioned as a feeder school for the sports university to “scout and groom sporting talent from early ages to create a talent pool for the Delhi Sports University”.

“Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Through this unique sports school, our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent from all over India and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in future,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Admissions will begin with talent scouting in various states. According to officials, candidates will first have to register themselves on the school’s online portal, after which a pre-screened list of students will be prepared based on ‘merit’. These students will be called for talent scouting camps in their states where they will have to undergo tests for motor ability, speed, endurance and agility along with tests for their chosen sports.

The next step in the admission process will be selection trials in Delhi, which will be followed by medical examinations of the shortlisted candidates.

Candidates for admission in classes VIII and IX will have to select their primary sport based on their professional performance records. However, candidates for classes VI and VII who have not performed professionally but have ‘potential’ can opt for any of the remaining sports.

“Students will be trained under the guidance of specialised coaches and will be assessed continuously on their sports training and performance… Apart from world-class sports coaching and facilities, the school will have a sports science centre and an athlete monitoring system to enhance sports performance through scientific means… This holistic approach of creating an end-to-end sports ecosystem through sports science, world-class infrastructure, training and curriculum will also address mental health issues that sportspersons face while balancing their sporting careers and academic requirements in formal education systems,” said Delhi Sports University Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari.

Box: Delhi Sports School

Who can enrol: Students seeking admission from classes VI to XII from across the country

What’s on offer: Training in 10 sports – Archery, athletics (track and field), badminton, boxing, lawn tennis, shooting, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling

How to apply:

-Candidates have to register themselves on the school’s online portal

-Pre-screened list of students will be prepared based on ‘merit’

-These students will be called for talent scouting camps in their states where they will have to undergo tests for motor ability, speed, endurance and agility along with tests for their chosen sports

-Selection trials will then be held in Delhi

-This will be followed by medical examinations of shortlisted candidates