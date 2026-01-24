Admission from Nursery to Class 1: Over 1,700 Delhi schools put out first merit lists, second likely on Feb 9

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
over 1,700 private schools in Delhi on Friday put out their first merit lists for admission to Nursery, Kindergarten and Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session. The schools also published the waiting lists on their official websites.
Many schools saw a high number of applicants making it to the first shortlist.
In South Delhi, Bal Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar selected 132 students and placed 100 on the waiting list.
St Paul’s Pre-Primary School in Hauz Khas shortlisted 478 candidates, while St George’s School in Alaknanda selected 155 students.
Delhi Public School in East of Kailash selected 90 students and put 150 applicants on the waiting list, while Ambience Public School in Safdarjung Enclave selected 207 students.
In West Delhi’s Dwarka, ITL International School confirmed admission for 97 students and kept 43 on the waiting list, while Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt shortlisted 87 candidates.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) had earlier said that admission-related grievances of parents will be addressed from January 24 to February 3.
In case seats remain vacant, the second list of selected students is expected to be released on February 9.
The ongoing process covers 75% seats under the general category, while separate guidelines will be issued for the remaining 25% seats reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections and disadvantaged groups.
According to officials, preparations have begun for the admission process of EWS students and details have been sought about Nursery, KG and Class 1 seats from private schools.
Schools adopt varied criteria for admissions, including neighbourhood proximity, sibling preference and alumni status.
The DoE had also underlined that any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded to ensure transparency.
If a second list is released on February 9, grievances of parents related to the list will be again addressed from February 10 to 16.
If required, an additional list may be issued on March 5, officials said. The admission process will conclude on March 19.
