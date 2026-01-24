Admission from Nursery to Class 1: Over 1,700 Delhi schools put out first merit lists, second likely on Feb 9

Over 1,700 Delhi private schools release first merit lists for Nursery, Kindergarten and Class 1 admissions.(Representational Image)

over 1,700 private schools in Delhi on Friday put out their first merit lists for admission to Nursery, Kindergarten and Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session. The schools also published the waiting lists on their official websites.

Many schools saw a high number of applicants making it to the first shortlist.

In South Delhi, Bal Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar selected 132 students and placed 100 on the waiting list.

St Paul’s Pre-Primary School in Hauz Khas shortlisted 478 candidates, while St George’s School in Alaknanda selected 155 students.

Delhi Public School in East of Kailash selected 90 students and put 150 applicants on the waiting list, while Ambience Public School in Safdarjung Enclave selected 207 students.