Admin, student unions and faculty must work together to tackle Covid: HC to JNU

The court issued a number of directions to the varsity and local authorities for management of Covid-19 situation on the campus (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration to remain “on guard” against the Covid-19 situation and observed that the number of positive cases in the campus is quite high.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the court expects the JNU administration as well as the faculty and student unions to work together for the betterment of the residents of JNU campus and students, and not take adversarial measures against each other.

The court issued a number of directions to the varsity and local authorities for management of Covid-19 situation on the campus. Insofar as the creation of a dedicated Covid health centre in JNU is concerned, Justice Singh said the feasibility, requirement and necessity of the same will be discussed by the Covid task force with the local SDM and Delhi government and for future, steps which are required to be taken may also be considered by them.

“In order to make preparation if required in future, an isolation facility be identified by the Covid task force in coordination with the SDM concerned so that some facility is available for persons who test Covid positive immediately, for isolating and for their basic parameters to be monitored,” said the court, adding that the JNU task force and the SDM will also coordinate for arrangement of any nursing staff or paramedics.

The varsity told the court that a nine-member Covid task force has been set up in the campus and about 100 volunteers are attending calls from patients. As many as 385 persons were found to be positive in the four testing camps inside the campus and over 690 persons have been vaccinated in above 45 age group and frontline workers, the court was told. A total of 12 doctors have been taken on the panel for teleconsultation, the university said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by JNU Teachers’ Association seeking directions for setting up Covid care facilities in the university campus, Covid response team and certain oxygen facilities.