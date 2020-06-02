Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

Manoj Tiwari had earlier offered to resign after the defeat of the party in Lok Sabha election last year. Manoj Tiwari had earlier offered to resign after the defeat of the party in Lok Sabha election last year.

The BJP on Tuesday appointed former mayor Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new party chief for Delhi. He is presently Councillor in North Corporation from West Patel Nagar ward. Gupta replaced the current chief Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari had earlier offered to resign after the defeat of the party in Delhi in Lok Sabha election last year.

Besides, the saffron party also appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as State Party Presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.

