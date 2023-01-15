Additional divisional railway manager, 6 others arrested in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday arrested an additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) of North East Frontier Railway posted in Guwahati and six other persons in a corruption case amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

“We have arrested seven persons, identified as Jitendra Pal Singh, a 1997-batch Indian railway service officer; Shyamal Kumar Deb, the contractor who arranged the money; Hari Om, a close associate of ADRM Singh; Dilawar Khan, cashier of a hawala shop; Vinod Kumar Singhal, owner of the hawala shop; hawala cashier Sanjeet Ray; and Yogendra Kumar Singh, the driver of Hari Om,” said a CBI spokesperson.

A case has been registered against the ADRM and other private persons including the contractors. “It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with the intention of showing undue favours to the private contractors for awarding of contract agreements, preparation of measurement book, processing of running account bills, early release of payment against pending bills, and for the ongoing work of construction in North East Frontier Railway as well as for the early release of the security deposit and bank guarantees,” the spokesperson said.

“It was also alleged that ADRM Singh was habitual of demanding and accepting undue advantage from various contractors while being posted as Chief Engineer, Construction, New Jalpaiguri, NFR. It was also alleged that a contractor was facilitating the delivery of the bribe to him through his acquaintance from a hawala operator in Delhi. On this information, a trap was laid and we have caught an acquaintance of ADRM Singh while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 Lakh on his behalf, which was delivered through a hawala channel,” the spokesperson said.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of all arrested persons in various locations – Delhi, Narora, Guwahati, Siliguri and Aligarh – which led to the recovery of Rs 47 lakh cash, laptops, and several incriminating documents. All the arrested accused will be produced today before a Delhi Court,” the spokesperson added.