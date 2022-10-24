scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Additional beds, doctors on standby: Delhi hospitals ready for burn injuries on Diwali day

Hospital authorities say due to the firecracker ban, they are expecting not many burn injuries this year.

Prominent hospitals like Lok Nayak, Safdarjung and GTB have earmarked beds, kept staff on standby and added counters to admit people with burn injuries. (Representational/ File)

Hospitals across Delhi have geared up to tackle emergencies on the occasion of Diwali Monday and reserved beds in case of burn incidents due to crackers and diyas (clay lamps).

Prominent hospitals like Lok Nayak, Safdarjung and GTB have earmarked beds, kept staff on standby and added counters to admit people with burn injuries.

Medical director at GTB Hospital Dr Subhash Giri said six beds have been reserved for burn injury patients. “We have a separate ward for burn patients but for now six beds have been earmarked and if needed more will be allocated,” he said.

He added that the senior resident doctors and consultants are on standby apart from the routine team which will remain available through the Diwali night.

According to a senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital, the burns and plastic surgery department is ready to tackle any case of burn injury and 10 beds have been earmarked in the burns ward. “The disaster ward is open 24×7 and has more than 20 beds in it,” said a senior doctor.

He added that due to the firecracker ban, they are expecting not many burn injuries this year.

At Safdarjung Hospital, all the doctors of the burns and plastic department will be on duty and the administration has reserved 20 extra beds.

“We have 112 beds in our department for the prime time on Diwali when most cases come, that is between 6 pm to midnight. The whole department will be on duty,” said Dr Shalabh Kumar, head of the burns and plastics department at Safdarjung Hospital.

Last year, Delhi hospital reported fewer cases of burns as compared to years before the Covid pandemic.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 11:49:20 am
