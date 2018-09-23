Addicted to texting? IIT-Delhi has a device to help your neck

The device, Stancy, on display at IIT-Delhi on Saturday. The device, Stancy, on display at IIT-Delhi on Saturday.

Ever felt a strain at the back of your neck while using a smartphone or laptop? A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed a device called ‘Stancy’ to fix the posture of those suffering from ‘text neck’ — a modern ailment caused by repeated stress on the neck due to excessive usage of hand-held devices.

Innovations such as these were on display at the institute on Saturday — its second Industry Day — bringing together industry and academia on important subjects. It is also the day students display their innovations in order to attract funding from corporates.

“Text neck refers to the pain and damage caused to the neck from looking down frequently and for too long at smart devices, which leads to permanent conditions like spinal degeneration and disc compression. We wanted to address this, so we came up with this product, which is at the stage of clinical trial right now,” said Sahil Kargwal, an IIT graduate and co-founder of Stancy.

The product is described as a “personalised posture trainer which senses your bad posture and provides you real-time feedback”.

“What happens is that when you bend your neck below a certain degree, the device — which you have to attach to the back of your neck — will vibrate, indicating that you need tilt your head back,” said Kargwal.

However, he said they were yet to ascertain the degree at which the vibration would start, since no studies had been done on this in the country so far.

Kargwal claimed regular use of the device would likely fix someone’s posture in 50 days, and that the team had approached hospitals in Delhi to get medical validation. He said it would cost roughly Rs 2,000.

Other products on display included a body lotion rich in Vitamin B12 meant for anaemic women and girls, a biodegradable product to enable women to stand and urinate, and a mobile app which allows 3D imagery of the Vittala Temple at Hampi, Karnataka.

N V V Kiran Vuppala, co-founder of Cerelia Nutritech, has developed a lotion called Aayuh. “According to statistics, 55.3 percent women from the age of 15-49 are anaemic. We wanted to develop a product to tackle this and maternal malnutrition. The lotion is non-greasy and rich in Vitamin B12 and other nutrients. Within 15 minutes of application, the biomolecules enter the blood stream. Since this is an external application, it’s more preferable to the oral pills they are given now,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App