‘Add people on NaMo app, meet PM Modi, Nadda’: Delhi BJP adopts familiar playbook for civic polls

Gearing up for next year’s municipal corporation elections, the BJP Delhi unit is once again banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to counter AAP.

In a recent meeting with the councillors, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar said that if they manage to add 1100 new users to the NaMo app, they would get a chance to meet the party’s national president J P Nadda and with 5100 new users, they stand a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The NaMo app informs people of the work done by Modi, conducts surveys and gathers feedback. The party aims to add 2.5-3 lakh new users to the app by the end of this month.

Encouraging workers to make more people download the mobile app will also help the party ensure that its messages resonate on the ground level and beat anti-incumbency before the civic body elections scheduled early next year, said a senior BJP leader. BJP leaders said that about 1.5 lakh people in Delhi have installed the NaMo app, launched in July 2015.

General secretary of Delhi BJP Harsh Malhotra said that the app gives everyday news of central government schemes. “So if our workers will be active there, they will further publicise the content on social media or among the people.”

He said that till now office bearers have held more than 300 meetings at various places in which party workers have been told to download and publicise the application.