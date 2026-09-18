He left South Delhi for a Gurgaon meeting. Former colleague killed him, dumped body in drain

A 31-year-old Adani Realty employee, who left a Lajpat Nagar restaurant in South East Delhi after telling his sister he had an urgent meeting in Gurugram, was allegedly shot dead inside a car by his former colleague and her husband, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram residents Anya Vats and her husband Sanyam Sachdeva were arrested from Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand nearly two weeks after Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who lived in Sarita Vihar, went missing on September 6.

Yuvraj, an HR employee with Adani Realty, was having lunch with his sister, a doctor based in Faridabad, at Golden Dragon restaurant in K Block of Lajpat Nagar around 4 pm on September 6. He received a call and left abruptly, telling her he had a meeting in Gurugram and would return home by 10 pm.