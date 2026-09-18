He left South Delhi for a Gurgaon meeting. Former colleague killed him, dumped body in drain

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A 31-year-old Adani Realty employee, who left a Lajpat Nagar restaurant in South East Delhi after telling his sister he had an urgent meeting in Gurugram, was allegedly shot dead inside a car by his former colleague and her husband, police said on Thursday.
Gurugram residents Anya Vats and her husband Sanyam Sachdeva were arrested from Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand nearly two weeks after Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who lived in Sarita Vihar, went missing on September 6.
Yuvraj, an HR employee with Adani Realty, was having lunch with his sister, a doctor based in Faridabad, at Golden Dragon restaurant in K Block of Lajpat Nagar around 4 pm on September 6. He received a call and left abruptly, telling her he had a meeting in Gurugram and would return home by 10 pm.
“Around 4 pm, Yuvraj left the restaurant. When he did not return and his mobile phone was found switched off, the family made efforts to trace him,” said DCP (Southeast) Vineet Kumar.
When Yuvraj did not return for the next three-four days, his sister approached Lajpat Nagar police station and filed a complaint on September 11. An FIR was registered. During the investigation, police analysed his call records and found that the last call he received before leaving the restaurant was from Anya. His family then told police that Anya had allegedly been repeatedly calling and harassing him for a long time.
“As mobile phones of both Yuvraj and Anya were found switched off, extensive investigation was conducted, including analysis of CCTV camera footage,” a senior officer said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police learnt that an unidentified body had been found inside a drain in Sector 70 of Gurugram on September 10.
“Photographs of the deceased were obtained and shown to the complainant and family members of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who identified him,” the officer said.
Police subsequently traced an active mobile number being used by Anya to Uttarakhand. A team arrested her and Sanyam from the Kainchi Dham area.
Police said Anya and Yuvraj had previously worked together at Emaar. In 2022, both were allegedly fired following allegations of financial mismanagement.
“The family of Yuvraj has claimed that he was fired because of Anya,” the officer said.
The two also allegedly had unresolved financial issues between them as well, police said, adding that while Yuvraj later found another job, Anya did not.
A police source said that Yuvraj’s family has alleged that Anya had been harassing him ever since: constantly calling, fighting with him and causing problems in his professional life.
On September 6, Anya allegedly called Yuvraj again. Police said he went to meet her, following which Anya and her husband got him into their car and shot him twice.
“They left the body inside the car for five to six hours, and then dumped it in the wee hours in a drain near their residence. They then left for Uttarakhand,” said the officer.
The couple has a one-year-old child, said police. “Both were produced before court, which sent them to five days of police custody,” said the DCP.
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