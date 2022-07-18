Ad hoc teachers to not be disengaged for now: DU admin writes to college heads

After concerns were raised about the loss of ad hoc jobs due to loss of workload, especially in the English department, the Delhi University (DU) administration has written to heads of colleges and departments saying that the services of ad hoc teachers should not be dispensed with at the moment.

Earlier, around 450 English teachers had petitioned the university and the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president stating their reservations about the “unprecedented loss” of workload under the new four-year undergraduate programme to be implemented from the new academic session 2022-23.

This became especially crucial in light of a circular issued by the assistant registrar (colleges) to departments which stated that the teaching-learning workload of permanent teachers has to be defined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2018, and that “any requirement for an ad hoc/guest faculty must be supported by time table, teaching-learning workload of permanent faculty members and a certificate stating that the required hours for direct teaching-learning are met in respect of all permanent faculty members.”

However, in another circular dated July 18, the assistant registrar said, “This is with regard to the status of teaching staff appointed on ad hoc basis in various colleges/institutions of the university in terms of guidelines approved by the university vide EC resolution… The university takes note that the appointment of teaching staff on regular basis in various colleges/institutions of the university in terms of Clause 7(4-a) of Ordinance XVIII of the University is in the process keeping in view the eligibility criteria laid down under Ordinance XXIV of the University as amended from time to time, which may apparently take more time.”

“The university realises that the ensuing academic session 2022-23 is on and appointment of teaching staff on regular basis in various colleges/institutions may take time, the university feels that services of existing teaching staff appointed on ad hoc basis as per the guidelines be not dispensed with/disengaged for the time being and they be allowed to continue on ad hoc basis on usual terms in the larger academic interests of students in various disciplines/subjects till regular appointment of teaching staff is made,” he said.

The circular states that all principals and heads of departments should ensure that the directives are “complied with in spirit”.

DUTA president A K Bhagi said the circular was a “good and welcome development”.

Academic Council (AC) member and English teacher Mithuraaj Dhusiya also welcomed the move, but said the main issue was still unresolved. “This has happened because of the constant pressure from English teachers because of which the DU administration was forced to bring out this notice. It is a good notification in that sense and we welcome it, but it doesn’t address the main issue – which is the AEC (Ability Enhancement Course) workload going away, which cannot be compensated for by optional papers. It’s just temporary relief for ad hoc teachers,” he said.

Registrar Vikas Gupta, however, said there would be no loss in workload in the English department, and that it will, in fact, increase under the new programme.