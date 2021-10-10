Actress lodges complaint with Delhi Police after being ‘stalked and harassed’ online

A Bollywood actress has filed a complaint against two men after being allegedly stalked and harassed on various social media platforms. The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have registered a case at Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest), said the actress filed a complaint on Sunday alleging that a Twitter user and a YouTube influencer were circulating messages and posts on social media. “She said the messages were published with the intent of outraging her modesty. There are also some hashtags being used online with regard to one of her movies. A criminal case has been registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station. We are investigating the matter,” said the DCP.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and section 67 of the IT Act (publishing obscene material in electronic form).