Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The police summoned actor Nora Fatehi last week and she appeared before the investigating officer on Friday morning.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and they recorded her statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a case filed against Sukesh and his wife Leena. (File)

Actor Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Friday for around seven hours at their office in Delhi’s Mandir Marg in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

The police summoned Nora Fatehi last week and she appeared before the investigating officer on Friday morning to record her statement. “She came at around 11 am and left the office around 6 pm. She recorded her statement and the police asked her about the gifts presented by Sukesh to her,” an officer said.

Last year, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others, alleging that he was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial and allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year. The police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. “The investigation officer has started preparing a supplementary chargesheet and recording statements of all the persons involved with Sukesh,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and they recorded her statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a case filed against Sukesh and his wife Leena.

Last week, the Delhi Police also summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and asked her to join the investigation on September 12. On August 17, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet and mentioned that Jacqueline had received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukesh, but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh against her”. The supplementary chargesheet, filed at Patiala House Court, has Fernandez as an accused. Later, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons to her to appear before it on September 26 in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:30:48 am
