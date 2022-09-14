scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed for over 8 hours in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, have been summoned for questioning on Thursday, they said.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (File)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan, joined the probe after being issued a third summons. Irani had accompanied her, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said Fernandez was grilled about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar and about the gifts she took from him among other issues.

Fernandez and Irani were confronted together, Yadav said. The actor cooperated during the questioning and later had lunch, he added.

The ‘Housefull 3’ actor had been asked to join the probe on Monday but cited prior commitments and sought another date. She will be called again for questioning but the date has not been fixed yet, the senior police officer said.

Though the agency has already questioned Norah Fatehi for six to seven hours in the case and has recorded her statement, she will be further interrogated on Thursday as there are “certain unanwered questions”, he said.

The officer, however, denied any direct link between the two actors.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:07:31 pm
