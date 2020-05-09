Activities permitted in Delhi’s red zones must not be barred: Chief secretary

In its revised guidelines, the MHA has allowed private offices to open with 33% staff. (Representational image) In its revised guidelines, the MHA has allowed private offices to open with 33% staff. (Representational image)

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev Friday directed the DMs and DCPs to ensure that government authorities and RWAs do not bar activities permitted in red zones under the revised MHA guidelines, including reopening of private offices, allowing domestic helps and electricians and other self-employed persons in residential colonies. “All DMs and their counterpart district DCPs shall ensure field functionaries are adequately informed and sensitised about these instructions for strict compliance of this order, in letter and spirit,” he wrote.

The fresh order came following Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s note to him. “The government has received several complaints regarding not allowing/ closure of private offices in district centres like Nehru Place etc, office of CAs, lawyers; additional restrictions made by DMs, DCPs, etc for opening of industrial units in industrial areas; RWAs prescribing their own rules regarding entry of self-employed persons like electricians, plumbers, domestic help/maids, laundry/press wallas etc. These instances are unacceptable. It is the duty of DMs to ensure economic activity commences in NCT of Delhi as per guidelines prescribed by the Government of India and the Delhi government,” he wrote.

In its revised guidelines, the MHA has allowed private offices to open with 33% staff. Factories, producing both essential and non-essential items, in designated industrial zones have also been allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, the apex body of RWAs’ Friday urged L-G Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the decision to convert 78 hotels in Karol Bagh into quarantine facilities for stranded Indians returning from abroad. The resident body feels it can lead to spread of the virus in the area.

