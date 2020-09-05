Activists question police probe into NE Delhi riots

Anti-CAA activists, some of whom have been questioned by Delhi Police in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, Friday condemned the manner in which investigation is being conducted into the matter. (Express File Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Anti-CAA activists, some of whom have been questioned by Delhi Police in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, Friday condemned the manner in which investigation is being conducted into the matter. They alleged that the “impunity” being provided to “supporters of the ruling party”, whose role should be probed, was reminiscent of the police’s role post the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Activists Umar Khalid, Harsh Mander, Yogendra Yadav, Apoorvanand and Kawalpreet Kaur made the allegations in a press conference Friday, asking: “Is this an investigation into a ‘conspiracy’ or is the investigation itself a conspiracy?”

“On more than one occasion, police have tried to build a ‘chronology’ of events… In this version, conspiracy of these riots began with anti-CAA protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh in mid-December. The chronology then goes on to detail other major anti-CAA protests in Delhi as all part of this conspiracy and prominent voices as conspirators. This ‘chronology’, however, is conspicuously silent on actions and statements of leaders of the BJP and actual incidents of violence since December,” they said in a statement.

“Why is the chronology by police silent on the two incidents of shootings on protesters that happened in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh on January 29 and February 1? Why is the chronology silent on statements made by (BJP MP) Anurag Thakur exhorting his supporters to shoot whom he considers as traitors on January 27 — just a few days before the two shooting incidents?” they added.

They also pointed out that between December-February, BJP’s Kapil Mishra made “several inciting statements, asking people to shoot the ‘traitors’ in December 2019, calling the upcoming Delhi polls a battle between India and Pakistan in first week of February 2020, and also threatening in front of a DCP that his supporters will take the law into their own hands if the police does not clear the protesters”. “Does police not consider these utterances as clearly an attempt to provoke violence, promote disaffection and divide between communities?” they said.

DU professor Apoorvand said, “The manner in which the probe is being conducted is completely opposite to what should have been done. Anti-CAA protests were completely peaceful and democratic.” Yadav pointed out how Home Minister Amit Shah changed his statements, by earlier claiming the riots were “spontaneous” and later saying it was “pre-planned”.

Harsh Mander said, “During the protests, some WhatsApp groups were made. Now every word exchanged in these groups is being examined with a defective microscope by police, their meaning and context deliberately and mischievously misinterpreted, the truth ripped into shreds and reimagined to create the mythology of a conspiracy of hate, violence and insurrection.”

Police have maintained they are “doing their work in a professional, free and impartial manner… To suggest otherwise is a deliberate attempt to malign Delhi Police’s image and is totally biased and unsubstantiated”.

