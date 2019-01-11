Activists oppose tree-felling in Sarojini Nagar, NBCC says had court clearance

Civil society members and activists Thursday objected to the demolition at Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar and alleged that the National Buildings and Construction Corporation (NBCC) was also felling trees in the area in violation of court orders.

“Despite a stay order by the court, demolition and tree-felling is being carried out. Trees were being cut, branches were being lopped off to set the steel curtain… permission for the same requires a supervisor to be present, but there was none. We got the tree-cutting stopped since no supervisor was there, but the demolition continued,” said Verhaen Khanna, founder of the New Delhi Nature Society.

Workers on the spot, however, said they have been carrying out demolition work for the last three months in Sarojini Nagar.

In its order dated October 3, 2018, Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao had said: “NBCC should be permitted to approach appropriate statutory authorities for necessary approvals of the revised proposals, which shall be considered by the said authorities in accordance with law.”

“ NBCC shall also be at liberty to approach the Tree Officer (GNCTD), if required as per revised proposal for tree felling permissions. Further action/steps shall be taken by NBCC as per the decision of the statutory authorities,” they had said.

Officials at NBCC, however, claimed that the court had given them a go-ahead to start work.

“The court had told us that we may apply for permissions and approvals if need be. There is no need for any approvals,” said a senior official.