Activist Sonam Wangchuk can be moved to private hospital, says court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday indicated that it will allow activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, to be shifted to a hospital of his choice from Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted.

Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leaks, was hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi Police swooped in at the protest site in Jantar Mantar on July 18 and moved him to the hospital, citing his health condition.

The court indicated that Wangchuk will be treated at Medanta Hospital by a panel of doctors constituted by its director.