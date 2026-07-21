Activist Sonam Wangchuk can be moved to private hospital, says court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday indicated that it will allow activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, to be shifted to a hospital of his choice from Safdarjung Hospital, where he is currently admitted.
Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leaks, was hospitalised at Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi Police swooped in at the protest site in Jantar Mantar on July 18 and moved him to the hospital, citing his health condition.
The court indicated that Wangchuk will be treated at Medanta Hospital by a panel of doctors constituted by its director.
What Delhi High court said
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, during the hearing, referred to Wangchuk’s medical reports and opinions, submitted by the government’s panel of doctors, as well as Wangchuk’s personal physician and treating doctor.
After an extensive discussion that ensued between the court and with both sides’ medical experts, CJ Upadhyaya, addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Sibal, said, “So what we propose to do is, he be shifted and treated by doctors at Medanta Hospital, and all the treatment details, all reports etc which have been done at Safdarjung Hospital will be supplied to Medanta Hospital immediately.”
Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Angmo, during the hearing Tuesday, also referred to a letter written by Wangchuk, complaining of police surveillance at the hospital, saying his devices had been seized and extensive searches were being conducted on him by the police.
Previous order
A single-judge bench on July 19 refused his wife Gitanjali Angmo’s request to permit his shift to a hospital of his choice. Angmo had appealed against the order before a division bench, seeking that he be allowed to be shifted to a private facility, citing “trust deficit” with Safdarjung Hospital’s treatment of him.
Even after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk continued his hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital. His removal became a rallying point for protesters, who demanded his release while continuing demonstrations over the alleged paper leak controversy.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke also launched an indefinite fast after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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