Activist Natasha Narwal surrenders after 3-week interim bail ends

With her three-week interim bail period ending on Sunday, Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal returned to Tihar Jail and surrendered. The Delhi High Court had granted her interim bail after her father, Mahavir Narwal, died of Covid-19 at a Rohtak hospital on May 9.

Narwal was arrested last year in May along with fellow activist Devangana Kalita and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

Delhi Prisons Director-General Sandeep Goel confirmed that Narwal was back at Tihar Jail No. 6. “Since she has come from home, she will be in medical isolation for the next two weeks and her health will be monitored. After that, she will join other inmates in Jail No. 6,” said Goel.

Her father, Mahavir, was a retired senior scientist from CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Pinjra Tod activist and a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was hospitalised on May 3 after his oxygen levels dipped marginally. Due to diabetes-related complications, his levels did not stabilise. He was put on a ventilator on May 9 and died later in the day.

Narwal’s lawyers had pushed an application for her immediate release. She was then granted bail by the High Court for three weeks to perform final rites of her father and meet her family in Haryana.

Pinjra Tod on Sunday released a statement on Twitter saying, “Natasha Narwal has surrendered at Tihar Jail today after completing 3 weeks of interim bail granted to her by Delhi HC following the sudden demise of her father due to Covid-19. We say goodbye to her, yet again, with deep anger and loss, in hope that she is released soon. As Natasha surrenders to Tihar Jail authorities today, we reiterate our demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Natasha, Devangana and all political prisoners.”