SC seeks Mander reply to contempt plea

Activist Harsh Mander (right) (File photo) Activist Harsh Mander (right) (File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday asked activist Harsh Mander to reply to Delhi Police’s affidavit seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against him for allegedly making statements against the court. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kanta adjourned hearing till April 15. The bench, while hearing a petition filed by riot-hit people on March 4, had sought to know whether Mander had made remarks against SC and Parliament. Though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the alleged speech made on December 16, 2019, advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for Mander, had denied it. On Friday, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Mander, said his comments were not defamatory or contemptuous.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.