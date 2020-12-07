Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi drop by 31% in 10 days, Kejriwal says third wave weakening

Covid testing at Anand Vihar Metro station. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Over the last 10 days, active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi have dropped by 31% while the total number of positive cases increased by 6.9%.

While the number of cases and positivity rate has been on a decline, the death rate, based on data from last 10 days, touched 2.03%, higher than the national average of 1.45%

On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,706 new cases of Covid-19 – the lowest single-day spike since October 19. The positivity rate in the city was recorded at 3.68% after the city conducted 73,536 tests in the last 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 9,643, with 69 more deaths reported on Sunday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a very difficult war against corona.”

Talking about the low positivity rate, Health Minister Satyendar Jain requested people to keep following social distancing norms. “Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down further to 3.65%. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments — mask, social distancing and sanitisation (sic).” Jain tweeted.

Between November 26 and December 5, the number of active Covid cases — number of people presently infected with the disease — in the city decreased from 38,734 to 26,678.

While the cases are on a decline, experts across the city recommend that people not let down their guard even in the coming months.

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who has also been a part of the expert committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, said, “The reasons we had highlighted at that time (when Covid spiked) was the change in the weather, festivities and careless attitude of the public. The sudden rise in cases has made people a little responsible and fearful of catching the infection, and they have started following Covid-appropriate behaviour. But we still need to observe how the virus behaves in the coming months. People should not become complacent.”

A high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had suggested that Delhi might witness 15,000 daily cases as a result of winter illnesses and festival season during the month of November.

Dr Mahesh Verma, head of the expert committee formed by the Delhi government, said, “We feel that the trend will continue but it’s also difficult to predict the behaviour of the virus. Looking at the past, the city has already seen three waves; hopefully, we don’t get one more wave. But this is something we never know, as it depends on the behaviour of the people too. Wedding season and other festivals are over, but several people organise huge gatherings during the New Year and Christmas. That is the time when people need to stay cautious.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd