Active Covid cases in Delhi below 1,000 for first time since April 2020

Active Covid cases in the city dropped to under 1,000 for the first time in over a year in Delhi. On Sunday, the Delhi government said there were 992 active cases in the city. This is the lowest since April last year, officials said.

The last time that active cases were in this range (1,000-1,200) was in January and February this year, which was followed by a sudden spike in cases starting in March-end.

The number of cases being recorded per day has been below 100 for most parts of the last fortnight, and on Sunday, 94 new infections were reported out of the 75,000 tested. The positivity rate stood at 0.13% and 111 people have recovered. Seven deaths were recorded.

Out of the 992 active cases, 300 are under home isolation, while the remaining are in hospitals and Covid care centres – a majority of them in the ICU or on ventilators. According to doctors, those who are severely affected by coronavirus and are admitted in ICUs take longer to recover.

Cases in Delhi have declined rapidly throughout June. According to government data, while the city had 5,889 active cases on June 5, it steadily fell in the weeks thereafter. The number of tests, too, has remained in the range of 70,000 to 75,000 during the past month.

At its peak in April, Delhi saw 99,752 active cases. The highest cases recorded in a day were over 28,000.

As active infections have dropped, the city’s recovery rate has also gone up and is over 98% at present. The case fatality rate is 1.74%.

According to a senior Delhi government official who has been tracking Covid data over the past several months, the month of June has been a good one for Delhi.

“Where April and May were deadly for the city, the pace of recovery has been very good in Delhi. In the past too, things have gone bad and then recovered but not as quickly. The lockdown and fear among people is clearly one reason, but we also believe that the other reason is vaccination. Despite having to shut its vaccination drive for several days in May, the city has managed to vaccinate a considerable number of people… We think it will mean that now despite most things being unlocked, the pace of infection spread will be low,” the official said.

At present, over 42% (64 lakh) of the 1.5 crore people who are eligible for the vaccine have got at least one shot. Close to 20 lakh people have got both the doses.