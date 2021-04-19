Active covid cases double in Gurgaon in one week

In the last week, the number of active patients in Gurgaon has more than doubled, jumping from only 5,549 as of last Sunday to 12,196 until last evening.

According to data compiled from the daily bulletins issued by the district health department, Gurgaon has recorded a 123 percent rise in new cases this week, up from 5,188 new cases that were recorded in the week between April 5 and April 11 to 11,584 cases being recorded last week.

The number of tests conducted during the period, however, has only increased by 32.5 percent, from 52,781 tests in the week between April 5 and April 11 to 69,960 tests this week.

The daily testing figure ranged between 8,500 to 11,300 during the last week — with over 10,000 tests being done on five of the seven days. A week prior, 6,100 to 8,400 tests were conducted in the district.

As the district sees a surge in infection, the number of fatalities recorded has also jumped, with 9 people succumbing to the infection this week – Gurgaon’s highest weekly fatality count this year.

Taking note of this surge in cases, the Government of Haryana had, last week, appointed officers in 12 districts of the state “to review/monitor the COVID-19 preparedness”. “T.C. Gupta, the officer assigned for Gurgaon, is holding his first meeting with the nodal officers appointed for various Covid related duties today,” said a spokesperson of the Gurgaon district administration.

With Covid cases increasing across Haryana, the state government had last week, announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am. At the district level, officials have adopted a three-pronged strategy of testing, micro containment and vaccination in an effort to combat the spread of infection.