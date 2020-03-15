Actions of cops during NE Delhi riots to be assessed

JCP (Eastern Range) has asked for details such as place of duty and action taken during the violence by personnel. JCP (Eastern Range) has asked for details such as place of duty and action taken during the violence by personnel.

To assess the action of each police personnel deployed in Northeast Delhi when riots broke out from February 23 to 25, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) has asked them to provide details of their place of duty and action taken by them when violence took place in their area.

A letter has been sent by JCP (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar to DCPs of all districts, specialised units such as Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Armed Police as well as all district police personnel. “The name of ACPs, SHOs, inspectors, who performed law and order duty in Northeast Delhi during riots, along with their place of duty, timing of duty and action taken by them during riots may be intimated by return signal. This may be treated as most urgent,” the letter states.

Further, data compiled by the Delhi Police suggests that Khajuri Khas area saw the most violence, with 153 FIRs being registered — the highest in an area, among the 700-plus filed so far. More than 100 FIRs have been filed at Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri as well, indicating that these areas were particularly hit by violence.

The riots claimed 53 lives. A total of 10 murder FIRs have been filed in Karawal Nagar, nine in Gokulpuri and seven in Dayalpur.

Till March 8, the Delhi Police had registered 708 FIRs, including 638 on charges of rioting. “There are 14 police stations in Northeast Delhi and data was compiled as per FIRs registered at all these stations since February 22.

There are eight headers, with charges such as dacoity during riot (3 cases so far), murder (6), murder during riot (33), attempt to murder during riot (24), culpable homicide not amounting to murder (1) and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid (1),” a senior police officer said.

The data, compiled by the Northeast district police, has been shown to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, it is learnt.

“Apart from Khajuri Khas, Gokulpuri and Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar also saw major violence, with 88 cases being registered,” an officer said, adding that 71 cases have been filed from the district’s Dayalpur area.

