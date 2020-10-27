Action plans for each police station, based on crime mapping

So far, around 2,500 police personnel have contracted the disease. (File Photo)

In a bid to smoothen functioning of the force, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has given separate action plans for each police station depending on the crime mapping of the areas. He has also set a few common agendas, such as anti-terrorism measures and women’s safety, and has asked DCPs to set time-bound targets as well.

“Some of them have prioritised the security arrangement, while some stations have a history of communal tension. The action plan has been made as per the crime mapping of the area concerned. Now, each station has been asked to work in a time-bound manner to complete tasks such as finishing pending investigation, arresting missing registered criminals of their area, etc,” an officer said.

A senior police officer said the decision to implement such an agenda was taken a few weeks ago when the police chief, after interacting with SHOs in a meeting, observed that some of them are not aware of their priorities.

“He first directed all SHOs to start charting their priorities as per their stations and later directed JCP (Southern range) Devesh Chandra Srivastava to work on this after coordinating with JCPs of other ranges,” an officer said.

An official said several presentations were prepared and discussed in the crime review weekly meeting, before it was approved by the police chief.

“The presentation prepared by JCP Srivastava was on agendas. JCP (Western range) Shalini Singh was also asked to work with him to pick common agendas. In the last crime review meeting, the final approved presentation was shown to all DCPs, including some common agendas for all police stations,” said the officer.

Few of the agendas are: working on anti-terrorism after conducting verification drive on a regular basis, activating the eye-ears scheme, and conducting security audit of vital installations.

“The force has also been asked to work more on response time and take appropriate actions in a time-bound manner — without harassing complainants. In another direction, it has been asked to take immediate action in cases related to women and children, especially in missing children cases,” the officer said.

Following directions from the police chief, all district DCPs coordinated with their SHOs to work on the action plans.

