Action plan to ensure no water shortage in summer

A statement released by the DJB later said it is optimising water tanker filling capacity to ensure zero wastage and is upgrading its water testing laboratories. (File)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha Friday said a “meticulous” summer action plan is being prepared to ensure residents do not face water shortages in the city.

After holding a review meeting of senior DJB officials, Chadha said the plan will be presented early next month.

A statement released by the DJB later said it is optimising water tanker filling capacity to ensure zero wastage and is upgrading its water testing laboratories.

Chadha said, “Plans are underway to install additional tubewells in various locations across Delhi. Further, more colonies will get piped water supply.”

In a DJB board meeting on Thursday, chaired by Water Minister Satyendar Jain, approval was given to install 200 tubewells in Palla and nearby areas in north Delhi to increase water production capacity by 25 to 30 million gallons per day (MGD).

The board also approved laying water distribution system in Abul Fazal Enclave and Shaheen Bagh in Okhla constituency.