Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out

July 25, 2022 2:03:12 am
The Delhi government will host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum on August 10 where the ‘Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi’ will be launched.
Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy was put in place two years ago and since then, the share of EVs in the total vehicles purchased has been increasing.
In 2022, the sales of EVs have averaged close to 10% per month.
“This is by far the highest in India, with March 2022 witnessing a high of 12.5%. This is a steep rise over 2019-20 when EVs accounted for only 1.2 per cent of new vehicle sales,” a statement issued by the Dialogue and Development Commission said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions towards making the Delhi EV policy an exemplary success so far,”said Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot .
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Mayers snaps up SKY, India lose 3rd wicket
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
Road to medal goes through long pimple
Shift in monsoon trough this week, respite likely for Maharashtra
Time to show Sena, Thackeray strongest bond ever: Uddhav
DRI seizes 8-kg gold at SVPI airport
Horoscope Today, July 25, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Hooda shows promise as potential spin bowling all-rounder
Gujarat gets 64% of average rain so far
Sharad Pawar draws Brahmin bodies’ ire for remarks on writings of Purandhare
Man beaten up after being tied to tree ‘for attacking schoolgirl’; three booked
Glad that someone has finally bagged a Worlds medal after 19 long years
ISC results | Pune students shine: Two from The Bishops’ School make it to all-India third rank
Cong proud of standing with all sections: Pawan Khera