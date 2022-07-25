scorecardresearch
Action plan for EV charging infrastructure to be rolled out

Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy was put in place two years ago and since then, the share of EVs in the total vehicles purchased has been increasing.

Express News Service | New Delhi
July 25, 2022 2:03:12 am
Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum, Delhi government, electric vehicles, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“This is by far the highest in India, with March 2022 witnessing a high of 12.5%. This is a steep rise over 2019-20 when EVs accounted for only 1.2 per cent of new vehicle sales,” a statement issued by the Dialogue and Development Commission said.

The Delhi government will host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) Forum on August 10 where the ‘Charging Infrastructure Action Plan for Delhi’ will be launched.

In 2022, the sales of EVs have averaged close to 10% per month.

More from Delhi

“The Delhi government has been continuously incorporating voices of the e-mobility ecosystem in the EV policy, and we will felicitate the stakeholders in the upcoming forum for their contributions towards making the Delhi EV policy an exemplary success so far,”said Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot .

