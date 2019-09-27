Action against three Delhi cops for ‘extortion’

Three policemen, posted with the special staff of South East district, have been sent to district lines after they illegally detained a man and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from his wife for his release.

Additional DCP (South East) Kumar Gyanesh said, “We have have sent the officers to district lines after the woman levelled allegations against them. Though she refused to identify them during a test identification parade, we have ordered an enquiry. We have asked the officer concerned to send the report in three days.”

According to police, an informer told special staff police that they can make easy money if they detain a woman and her husband on charges of drug peddling. “On September 24, the woman was detained by a special staff team — comprising two head constables and a constable — from Molarband Extension in Badarpur. They released the woman and detained her husband, when he came to the police station. They sought Rs 1.5 lakh for his release else they would implicate him in a false drug peddling case,” said a senior officer.

Police said the woman went to a nearby jewellery store, where she sold her mangalsutra for Rs 48,000. “She had Rs 2,000 with her and gave the policemen Rs 50,000, who then released her husband. She later approached the ACP (Badarpur) sub-division, who informed his seniors,” the officer said.