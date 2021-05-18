Action against man for ‘false info’ on treatment

During probe, officials found the man had been tested by authorities and had still continued treatment from an unauthorised doctor.

The Noida administration will pursue police action against a 65-year-old man for allegedly spreading false information about lack of treatment.

According to officials, it was highlighted that the man, Harveer Singh, had been receiving treatment from a quack under a tree in Greater Noida. During probe, officials found the man had been tested by authorities and had still continued treatment from an unauthorised doctor.

“The former pradhan of Gopalgarh has been spreading rumors that the patient did not receive treatment. It was found during the probe that he (Singh) had undergone an antigen test. He was also given an oxygen cylinder and treatment at the local health centre. Despite that, the patient continued to be treated by an unqualified doctor. This is an attempt to taint the image of the government while spreading incorrect information,” said the administration in a statement. Officials said he has tested negative for Covid.

Videos of Singh lying on a cot under a neem tree had gone viral on social media. Locals had claimed he could not access proper healthcare facilities. The administration has written to police to initiate action under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.