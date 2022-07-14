scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Ghaziabad: Action after 200-plus trees are cut

According to forest department, a case has been registered against horticulture department officials based on lawyer and environmentalist Akash Vashistha's complaint, who is a resident of Raj Nagar.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 1:55:00 am
Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, ghaziabad, Delhi tree felling, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“In the given case, a large number of trees were felled and we have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act, 1976," said Ashutosh Pandey, sub-divisional officer, forest department, Ghaziabad. Representational image

The Ghaziabad forest department has registered a case against the horticulture department of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam for chopping around 200-300 varieties of trees in Sector 3 and 4 of  Raj Nagar without requisite permissions, officials said.

According to forest department, a case has been registered against horticulture department officials based on lawyer and environmentalist Akash Vashistha’s complaint, who is a resident of Raj Nagar. “In the given case, a large number of trees were felled and we have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Uttar Pradesh Protection of Trees Act, 1976,” said Ashutosh Pandey, sub-divisional officer, forest department, Ghaziabad.

More from Delhi

However, Dr Anuj Singh, the horticulture in-charge of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, said: “We are not aware of any case registered against the department at the moment. However, if and when it comes to our knowledge we will take action against those responsible.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...Premium
Jaishankar vs Vijayan: An elevated Kerala highway and a Centre-vs-Kerala ...
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?Premium
Explained: Why did Gotabaya Rajapaksa choose to flee to the Maldives?

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement