Act that gives L-G an edge new flashpoint between him, Speaker

July 28, 2022 1:39:05 am
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to amend rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021.
According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G has conveyed that even after 14 months of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 coming into effect, the Delhi Assembly has kept necessary amendments pending in its ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business’, and asked Goel for “Constitutional compliance”.
The GNCTD Act, 2021, which was approved by the central government last year, gives an upper hand to the L-G over the elected government. As per the legislation, the “government” in Delhi means the “L-G”.
Goel told The Indian Express, “I received this letter four days ago in the evening from the L-G and also asked my advisor to study it but I don’t understand what was the hurry to leak it to the media. Both of us hold a constitutional post. Why are you making a mockery of your post and insulting the Constitution.”
In another statement, the Speaker’s office said, “The amendment to the GNCTD Act made by Parliament has been challenged by the Delhi government on the grounds that it violates Article 239AA. This amendment has made the committee system of the Assembly nonfunctional. The amendment prohibits the Assembly and its committees from making an inquiry into administrative decisions. Then what will the committees look into, the affairs of the United Nations? Committees of legislature look into administrative decisions and ask the government to fix responsibility of individual officers if found guilty by the committees.”
The L-G, in his message to the Speaker, said the Assembly and its committees make rules to enable itself to consider matters of day-to-day administration of the capital or conduct of inquires related to administrative decisions.
