Act like commandos, High Court tells Delhi govt on waterlogging

Frequent waterlogging in the capital during monsoon has prompted the Delhi High Court to tell the Delhi government to “think out of the box” and “act like commandos” to prevent such a problem in the near future.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh said since heavy rains are expected in the next 20 days, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) should make “every endeavour” to ensure there is no waterlogging in the city.

Apart from causing traffic snarls, the bench noted that waterlogged roads and pavements were a hazard for pedestrians, including children, as they would not see the open drains and fall into them, causing serious injuries and even death.

The bench directed the PWD to be prepared in advance with water pumps to prevent waterlogging at susceptible sites like ITO, that have been already identified as such by the authority.

It further directed it to ensure all the identified areas are constantly manned and supervised by its officials so that the moment waterlogging occurs, the authority can swing into action immediately to pump out the water.

It also suggested building reservoirs, or engaging tankers temporarily, at sites where it is not feasible to use pumps, so it can be stored and used for other purposes.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for PWD, apprised the court that the agency has carried out de-silting at all drains under its control, and while there have been instances of waterlogging recently, there was no water stagnation.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu on the issue of waterlogging, after coming across media reports that it happened every monsoon and resulted in huge traffic jams.