Act against illegal constructions around Tughlaqabad fort: Delhi HC

Pressing for the protection of national monuments, the Delhi High Court asked a committee, comprising senior officials of the state government and Delhi Police, to take immediate steps to stop illegal construction in and around Tughlaqabad Fort. The court also directed the Joint Commissioner of Police to form a task force to stop unauthorised construction in the interim.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh recalled its May 2017 order, which had called for the formation of a committee — comprising senior officials from DDA, SDMC, ASI, Delhi Police, Revenue Secretary and an independent observer from an NGO — to determine the extent of illegal construction. Last week, the bench observed that it was “unsure as to whether the committee has carried out the direction… in the order dated 17/05/2017” and sought all the minutes of the committee’s meetings within two weeks.

The bench further ordered that the committee will outline the manner in which unauthorised construction can be stopped, and also “state which statutory body/bodies are responsible to keep the area” free from unauthorised constructions.

The court’s direction came on a plea by advocate S N Bhardwaj and on a PIL the Supreme Court had directed it to monitor.