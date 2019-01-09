Acquitting BJP MLA, court says right to protest is crucial

A Delhi court said the right to protest is crucial to democracy and especially important in the Indian context to “aid” in the “assertion” of the rights of “marginalised and poorly represented minorities”.

The observation was made by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on Monday, while acquitting BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and party volunteers in a 2011 case registered against them for protesting in violation of prohibitory orders. It was alleged that Gupta gave a provocative speech and started leading the volunteers, which culminated in violence and rioting. The accused were charged under IPC Section 149 (unlawful assembly), rioting among others.

Judge Vishal cited a Supreme Court order, which said the state must aid the right to assembly of citizens, and held: “…. Individuals and groups are able to express dissent and grievances, expose flaws in governance and demand accountability from state authorities and powerful entities. This right is crucial in a vibrant democracy like India, but more so in the Indian context to aid in the assertion of rights of the marginalised and poorly represented minorities.”

On the merits of the case, the court said testimonies of witnesses examined by the prosecution primarily shows there was a demonstration by around 1,000-1,500 persons who, as per police, indulged in violence and rioting. Of these, seven persons were brought to trial. From the chargesheet and evidence, it is unclear which person in the mob was actually involved in the unlawful acts, the court said.

The court looked at the applicability of IPC Section 149, which makes every member of an unlawful assembly liable for the offence committed in the course of the occurrence. “Quite often, people gather at the scene of offence out of curiosity. They do not share the common object of the unlawful assembly. If a general allegation is made against a large number of people, the court has to be cautious…,” it said.