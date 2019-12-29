Acquitted nine years ago, man convicted for minor’s rape by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court (File Photo) The Delhi High Court (File Photo)

Observing it is “necessary for courts to have a sensitive approach when dealing with cases of child rape”, the Delhi High Court Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor in 2008.

“The effect of such a crime on a child’s mind is likely to be lifelong,” a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta said.

“A special safeguard has been provided for children in Article 39 of the Constitution, which inter alia stipulates that the state shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing that the tender age of the children is not abused and children are given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity… and that childhood and youth are protected against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment,” the court observed.

As per records, the incident dates back to 2008, when the man raped the minor at her home when her parents were away.

The order came on an appeal by the Delhi government against the trial court’s July 2011 verdict, by which the accused, Amar Pal, was acquitted of charges on the ground that the victim appeared to be a “tutored witness” and it was not safe to rely on her testimony.

The High Court set aside the trial court’s findings and convicted the man for the offence, ordering his immediate custody on December 9.

It said, “The findings of the trial court that the testimony of the minor victim is influenced, and not reliable and she failed to identify the respondent as the perpetrator initially, whereby rendering his subsequent identification by her full of doubt, is without any proper justification and contrary to the evidence on record….”

The

HC also turned down the convict’s contention that his incarceration for a long period of time would be devastating for the well-being of his family.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App