Acquitted in minor’s rape case 13 years ago, two held guilty by Delhi HC

The Delhi government had approached the High Court against the trial court’s verdict. (Representational image) The Delhi government had approached the High Court against the trial court’s verdict. (Representational image)

Two men acquitted by a trial court of rape charges 13 years ago were ordered to be taken into custody by the Delhi High Court Monday.

Holding the two accused, Surender Kumar and Ravinder, guilty of raping a minor girl, a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta observed that the “trial court misdirected and misapplied itself in extrapolating the minor’s contradictions and insignificant discrepancies in the deposition of the minor victim and her parents”, in order to “arrive at the conclusion that the prosecution had failed to establish its case against the accused persons”.

The trial court had acquitted the two in February 2006 on the ground that there were contradictions and discrepancies in the deposition of the girl and her parents. The Delhi government then approached the High Court against the trial court’s verdict.

As per court records, the accused raped the minor in March 1997 when she, along with her minor brother, had to gone to relieve themselves near their house. The court added the victim had given “a vivid and indubitable recount of what she had been subjected to by the accused at the time”. “…whether the prosecution had established the guilt of the accused for the commission of the rape of the minor victim beyond reasonable doubt is a concern; it would be relevant at the outset to reiterate the settled position of law… the sole testimony of the prosecutrix, if it inspires confidence and is found creditworthy and reliable, is by itself legally sufficient to return a verdict of guilt for the commission of rape.

Justice Mridul was of the view that “…the minor victim was consistent, clear and credible right from the time of recording her initial statement”.

It said that not only was the testimony of the minor victim “creditworthy and reliable” but the same is “corroborated on all material aspects and particulars by the medical evidence on record, appreciated in conjunction with the uncontroverted testimony” of the victim’s parents.

