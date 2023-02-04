scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case, man now booked for murder

Police had on January 30 arrested two men, Vinod and Pawan, for allegedly stabbing to death a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in a robbery bid in Dwarka.

Vinod was among the three accused acquitted by the apex court three months ago in the Chhawla case.
Acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case, man now booked for murder
Three months after three persons were acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case, the Delhi Police has arrested one of the three accused in a case of murder.

The incident took place around 1.56 am on January 26.

Police said the autorickshaw driver, identified as Anar Singh, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Vinod was among the three accused acquitted by the apex court three months ago in the Chhawla case.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 08:43 IST
Wikipedia is blocked in Pakistan over ‘sacrilegious’ content

