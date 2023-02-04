Acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case, man now booked for murder

Three months after three persons were acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case, the Delhi Police has arrested one of the three accused in a case of murder.

Police had on January 30 arrested two men, Vinod and Pawan, for allegedly stabbing to death a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in a robbery bid in Dwarka. The incident took place around 1.56 am on January 26.

Police said the autorickshaw driver, identified as Anar Singh, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Vinod was among the three accused acquitted by the apex court three months ago in the Chhawla case.