ACP’s son, 15 others arrested as cops bust illegal casino in South Delhi

The South district police on Thursday raided an illegal casino in the South Extension area and arrested 16 persons, including the son of a serving Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police, allegedly involved in gambling activities.

Initial investigation has revealed that the casino had been operating in M-Block of South Extension-II for the last nine months and was run by a father-son duo who are chartered accountants. They allegedly gave “protection money” of Rs 1.5 lakh to the local police.

The police said the arrested men have been identified as Manish Bindal (55) and his son Ankur Bindal (30), Vivek Jain (28), whose father is an ACP in Delhi Police, Ankur’s business partner and chartered accountant Aakash Sarda (30), Abhishek Sharma (34), Sajan Mukhia (27), Prashant Goyal (43) who runs a transport company, steel trader Moksh Arora (31), Sahil Kumar who is preparing for competitive exams, Lalit Khanna (39) who runs a consultancy firm, Sachin Gupta (44) who runs a printing firm, Kartik Kalla (48) who is the creative head at a radio firm and private company employees Damanjeet Sodhi (43), Shashank Jain (32), Himanshu Jain (34) and Arjun Arora (58).

DCP (South district) Benita Mary Jaiker said all the accused were arrested under section 3 (penalty for owning/keeping gaming house) and section 4 (penalty for being found in gaming house) of the Delhi Gambling Act and an FIR has been registered against them at Hauz Khas police station.

“On the instance of the accused, we have recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and Rs 1,95,000 cash stake money. Three among the arrested accused are chartered accountants by profession and were running the gambling racket to lead a lavish life and to earn easy money,” she added.

DCP Jaiker said a team led by Inspector Atul Tyagi of the special staff of South district received information that a casino was operating in M-Block. “We immediately swung into action, a raid was conducted and 16 persons were found to be involved in gambling,” she said.

During investigation, the arrested father-son duo disclosed that they started running the casino in April this year and also gave protection money to the local police. “The accused have disclosed the name of a police personnel who has been identified by the investigation team. They have called him for questioning,” a senior police officer said.