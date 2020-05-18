Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19

ACP posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for coronavirus

The officer is posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines, situated away from the core area of Rashtrapati Bhavan which compromises the residential area of the President, the police said. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2020 1:20:32 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, ACP posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive, delhi coronavirus updates, delhi police coronavirus cases, Covid-19 news, lockdown latest news, indian express The officer is posted in the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines and is responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the premises, an officer said. (File)

A 58-year-old ACP of Delhi Police posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for coronavirus, following which seven police personnel have been quarantined.

He is posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines, which is situated away from the core area of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The core area compromises the residential area of the President, the police said.

The ACP was tested and sent for isolation on May 13. Five other police personnel who came in contact with the officer were also sent on quarantine as a precautionary measure, the police said.

“We were informed about his reports today. He has tested positive for coronavirus but he is found to be asymptomatic. He was in isolation since May 13 and has been admitted to a private hospital,” a senior police officer said.

The officer is posted in the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines and is responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the premises, an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement