Acid attack victim who knocked on Delhi HC door gets police protection

A 43-year-old widow and her daughter, an acid attack victim, have been given police protection after they knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court, fearing an attack from the accused.

The Delhi Police Monday told the High Court that the woman and her two daughters, including the victim, were provided protection and one personnel has been deployed round the clock where they stay.

The mother had moved the High Court on May 25, seeking protection on the grounds that the accused were forcing her to withdraw the case, lodged against them in Bihar.

Justice A K Pathak, before whom the matter came up for hearing, was told that the family was given protection and even beat constables had been told to keep a close watch.

The court also issued notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the SHO of the police station concerned, seeking a status report on July 11.

The woman, through her advocates Sija Nair Pal and Sneha Mukherjee, told the court that her 20-year-old daughter, who is married, was harassed and attacked with acid by six persons, including her husband and paternal uncle at their home in Bihar’s Basant Patti village.

“On January 25, 2018, the victim and her sister reached home at 6 pm. She found that six persons were inside. They started beating her and when she tried to shout for help, they tied her neck with clothes and closed her mouth, after which she fell on the floor,” the plea said.

“The accused threw acid on her and cut off her right thumb, because of which she lost consciousness,” it said.

The attack took place because the victim’s mother is involved in a property dispute with her paternal uncle, it is alleged.

The woman said a case was lodged against the six accused. “The daughter named all six in the FIR, yet none of them have been arrested,” the plea said.

The woman alleged that a person allegedly sent by one of the accused had threatened to harm the victim’s sister if they didn’t drop the case. She said a complaint was lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station afterwards.

