Acid attack survivors, mahila panchayats on DCW priority list

DCW chief Swati Malwal. (Express File Photo) DCW chief Swati Malwal. (Express File Photo)

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal Tuesday evaluated the commission’s performance of past three years at Constitution Club of India, saying that in her second tenure, the commission will continue to focus on women’s safety. Maliwal’s tenure, which was to end on July 27, has been extended till 2021 by the Delhi government. “The emphasis will be on ongoing projects such as continuing Mahila Panchayats, providing aid to acid attack survivors and continuing the fight for women’s safety,” she said.

About incomplete projects, she said, “While the Delhi government increased our funds, we don’t have enough staff. We are hoping that is fixed, now that the Supreme Court has announced that Services come under the Delhi government and not the Lt Governor.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App