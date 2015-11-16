Acid attack on russian woman: Doctors fight to save vision, Swaraj seeks report from UP

An identity card of the Russian tourist who

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on acid attack incident on a 23-year-old Russian woman in Varanasi.

“As I learnt about the acid attack on the Russian girl in Varanasi, I asked for a report from UP Government.” Swaraj tweeted. On Sunday, she said India’s ambassador in Russia has spoken to the victim’s mother and “offered to fly her to India to be by the side of her daughter”.

The Russian national, Darya Prokina, had suffered 40 per cent burn injuries after accused Siddhartha Srivastava, at whose place she was staying, threw acid on her on November 13 over her decision to return to Russia. Prokina was Saturday airlifted from Varanasi to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Spokesperson at Safdarjung Hospital Poonam Dhanda said, “She has sustained 45 per cent chemical burns on her face, eyes, neck, chest, and other areas. Her vital parameters are stable.”

Hospital sources said doctors are trying to salvage her left eye.

“Her face and eyes are badly burnt. We have stabilised her and completed initial tests. Now our priority will be to prevent any infection. We will also try to see how far her vision can be restored, particularly in the left eye, which is the less severely burnt of the two,” said a senior doctor in the burns department.

Prokina, who holds dual citizenship of Russia and Bulgaria, became close to her landlord’s son, Srivastava, who is a student of music at Banaras Hindu University, SSP Akash Kulhari had said. The accused, who had fled to Allahabad after the crime, was arrested when he came back to visit the victim in the Varanasi hospital. Varanasi District Magistrate Rajmani Yadav said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund for Prokina’s treatment.

