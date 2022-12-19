Acid attack on Delhi teen: Liquid sold by Agra-based pharma firm for Rs 600 online, say police

Days after the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl by two men on a bike in Dwarka, police said they found that the substance used in the offence was allegedly sold by an Agra-based pharmaceutical company for Rs 600 per bottle on e-commerce apps.

Police said the main accused, Sachin Arora, had browsed multiple websites for acid which was “readily available” and would be delivered in two-four days. He then allegedly bought acid, reportedly nitric acid, from Flipkart and got it delivered to a shop near his home to evade any suspicion from his family.

“We have found the acid was being freely sold by an Agra-based pharmaceutical company. A 100 ml bottle costs around Rs 600. The same was bought by Arora. We will take action against the company for selling acid which is illegal,” said an officer.

Police had earlier written to Flipkart about the sellers and their information, following which the e-commerce company shared information about the pharmaceutical company.

“We will not lodge a separate case but add sections in the same case and book the accused sellers. Our team will contact their owner and take appropriate legal action. Notices have already been sent,” added the officer.

Flipkart had earlier issued a statement saying they have taken strict action against the sellers and blacklisted them.

On Wednesday morning, Arora and his friend Harshit Aggarwal threw acid on the victim while she was on her way to school with her younger sister.

A senior police officer said, “It was a well-planned crime. Arora was upset that the girl ended their friendship and decided to take revenge. We found that the two messaged each other. He had also called her multiple times but she didn’t pick up.”

Arora, Aggarwal and their friend Virender Singh have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Singh allegedly helped the duo by creating a fake alibi.

Meanwhile, the girl, a Class XII student, has been discharged from the hospital and is stable. Police said she had suffered 8% burn injuries on her neck, face and eyes. She will be treated for her wounds later.