Achievements of three BJP-ruled MCDs released in report

Achievements of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations were highlighted in a report released on Tuesday in the presence of the top leadership. Prepared by its affiliated think tank, Public Policy Research Centre, the report noted that the civic bodies, despite facing fund crunch, have become the “face of local governance” by addressing issues including sanitation, education, health, and Covid prevention and preparedness.

Senior leaders including union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, state chief Adesh Gupta, MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh, Gautam Gambhir were present. “The MCDs have been able to serve the people of Delhi despite the AAP-led Delhi government’s failure to transfer funds with an aim to paralyse their effectiveness,” Gupta said.

The report, titled ‘Karm Nishth Delhi Municipal Corporation;, highlighted various achievements of the three MCDs in last decade and how they have played a vital role in “transforming” lives in Delhi, said PPRC director Sumit Bhasin.

Bhasin said that the corporation has done wonders by taking up projects like systematic parking, converting waste to wonder by making two mega parks in the city, and has worked on a large scale in control and prevent Covid-19.

Lekhi, who is also the New Delhi MP, called upon party leaders and workers to spread the word about the good work and achievements of the municipal corporations highlighted in the report.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP, said the MCDs have achieved a lot when it comes to good governance, wherein they strived hard to enhance the ease and standard of living of people residing in Delhi.

Singh, the MP from West Delhi, said that the civic bodies did “commendable work” despite limited resources but their achievements were unknown to the people because they were unable to spend resources on advertisements.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP MPs should work for direct transfer of funds to the municipal corporations so that their functioning is not hampered due to “obstructions” created by the Delhi government.