Locker with fingerprint key, and a ‘no’: What led to chilling Delhi murder

After allegedly murdering the victim, Meena, police said, was captured on CCTV cameras wearing fresh clothes and carrying a backpack while leaving the house around 7.30 am.

The interrogation of the accused in the murder of the IRS officer’s daughter has revealed that the locker in the house could be accessed only through the fingerprints of one of three individuals: the officer, his wife, or their daughter. He allegedly asked the victim to open the locker, but she refused. When he tried to force her, she resisted, sources said.

“It was at this point that he picked up a heavy, showpiece-like object and struck her, causing her to fall to the ground,” a police officer said.

Officials involved in the interrogation told The Indian Express that robbery appeared to be the primary motive. They also said the crime was driven largely by financial distress stemming from online gambling losses, with the situation escalating into a brutal assault inside the victim’s home.