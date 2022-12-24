Take accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case for cataract surgery, Delhi HC directs jail authorities

While refusing to grant interim bail on medical grounds to Pradeep Ramdanee, co-accused of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed Rohini jail authorities to take Ramdanee for cataract surgery to a private eye centre of his choice while in judicial custody.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma took into account a November 21 order of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik, Patiala House Courts, who had directed the jail authorities to take Ramdanee to a private eye centre on November 24, and thereafter to follow up as per the advice from the doctor concerned.

The high court on December 21 had issued notice on Ramdanee’s interim bail plea and the jail authorities to file their medical documents. Ramdanee, who is presently in judicial custody, sought interim bail of 90 days to undergo cataract surgery.

Appearing for Ramdanee, advocate Anant Malik argued that Ramdanee’s next appointment is on December 24 wherein some medicines will be administered to him, however, he actually requires surgery immediately. He submitted that his client had developed “mature cataract” in his right eye and that he was scheduled to visit the eye centre on December 1 and December 5, however, the jail authorities did not comply.

Perusing the jail authorities’ report, the high court noted, “The report of the superintendent of jail specifically states that pursuant to the order of additional sessions judge the applicant was referred to Sharp Sight Centre for management of his illness.” The high court also noted that Ramdanee was advised cataract surgery in his right eye.

There was a statement made at the Bar by counsel for the Delhi Police that Ramdanee will be taken for his surgery and for any other subsequent visits as required. Noting that there was no need for interim bail and after perusing the report of the jail authorities, the high court said, “It is clear that they are complying with the order of the ld. ASJ.”

The high court thereafter directed that Ramdanee be taken to a private eye centre of his choice for “right eye cataract surgery” while in custody and even for any further visits, if so advised by doctors.

The plea contends that 54-year-old Ramdanee has constantly complained of vision-related problems since the time of arrest and has been in custody for approximately 15 months. It states that his vision and cataract problem has become worse in jail and cataract surgery has been recommended.

The trial court last month, while dismissing Ramdanee’s bail plea, had said, “Having gone through the medical documents at least this fact is very much apparent from the record that above said accused applicant needs right eye cataract surgery, which is generally required to be carried out at the earliest so that there should not be any unnecessary other complications. Therefore, in view of such advice already received, no case is made out for interim bail.”

The trial court, however, directed that Ramdanee can get himself examined for his illness from the eye centre of his own choice while being in judicial custody. “Jail authorities are directed to take the accused to the eye centre on November 24, 2022 and thereafter to follow up as per the advice from the doctor concerned. In this regard, concerned doctors are requested to take the case of the accused on priority so that the process can be completed at the earliest within 15 days. It is being made clear that while the accused is being taken to the centre in judicial custody, he would be allowed to meet only the doctor concerned and family members and none else. Jail authorities are directed to ensure and any deviation would be viewed very seriously,” it had added.