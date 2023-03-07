Accused of theft, teenager ‘thrown off building’ by gym owner in Noida

Two persons were arrested by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Monday for allegedly beating an 18-year-old man and throwing him off the second floor on accusation of theft. The man succumbed to his injuries.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Yadav and Arun Kumar.

The victim, Shiva Sharma, worked as a cleaner in a gym run by Yadav. He lived with his elder brother Avaneesh Sharma and Sharma’s wife in the same building, on rent. The building housed the gym on the ground floor.

“They called and alleged my brother had stolen something. I told them to wait – my office is only 2 km from the building, and I rushed home immediately. But they did not listen to me. They brutally beat my brother. To save himself, he ran to the second floor, but they pushed him off the building,” alleged Avaneesh (24), while sitting beside his brother’s body in the ambulance, on the way to his village Khurdi in Badaun district.

Police said the incident happened around 10 pm on Friday. Shiva was rushed to the district hospital, and then referred to Safdarjung hospital. He was declared dead early on Monday.

“My brother used to do the cleaning at their gym, along with their other chores. He had been there for five months. They had promised to give him a salary of Rs 8,000 per month but never paid him. Earlier too, they had made an allegation of theft of Rs 18,000 and said that until this money is recovered, he cannot stop working at the gym,” alleged Avaneesh. “On March 3, they gave their locker keys to Shiva to fetch something. When he did, they accused him of stealing Rs 50,000.”

Avaneesh’s father died four years ago and due to his family’s financial condition, he had to drop out of school. “He turned 18 on January 1,” said his brother.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Amit Pratap Singh said both the accused have been sent to judicial custody. “Yadav and Kumar were produced before the court and they have been sent to jail. We have added section 302 (murder) in the FIR after Shiva’s death. The deceased’s sister and brother-in-law are prime witnesses,” said Singh.