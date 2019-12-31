Delhi: Accused of stealing motor, man beaten to death by four

The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on December 26. The victim was identified as Allahrakha. (Representational Image) The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on December 26. The victim was identified as Allahrakha. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death inside his house allegedly by four men, who suspected he stole a water motor. Police said the accused men, Nadeem, Sajid, Arjun and Rishi, fled after committing the crime. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said two of the accused, have been arrested.

The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on December 26. The victim was identified as Allahrakha. He lived alone in his apartment, where his body was found by police. Eyewitnesses alleged the victim was tied to the window and tortured by the accused for an hour. Police said they are yet to confirm these allegations.

Amaan (19), a student who lives next door to the victim, alleged, “I woke up to screams outside my house at 6.20 am. I went outside and saw that four men had tied the victim to the window grill and were thrashing him. They had sticks and threatened to beat me up. I went inside and told my family and our neighbours.”

Mohd Tariqul, another eyewitness, said he intervened in the fight. He said the four men left after he threatened to call the police. “They told me that Allahrakha had stolen their water motor… I didn’t see any motor inside his house. I thought the fight was over and went back to sleep,” he said.

Around 7.30 am, neighbours claimed they once again heard screams from the victim’s house.

Amaan claimed the four men had returned and were dragging Allahrakha near his house and beating him again. “We tried to stop them but they didn’t listen. The victim was injured and couldn’t speak; he was lying on the floor with his hands tied. They kept on beating him. We had to leave because they were threatening us. We went to his relative’s house and called police. We went back to his house and found him unconscious…”

A senior police officer said they received a call from Tariqul. They went to the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect the victim was targeted because he was standing outside his house when the four accused went looking for their motor, adding that the initial probe showed the accused were involved in cases of assault and theft.

