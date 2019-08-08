Accused of killing 18-yr-old, man escapes from Ghaziabad court

An undertrial accused of killing his 18-year-old sister-in-law escaped after giving Ghaziabad Police the slip from the District Court prior to his hearing Wednesday. A constable posted in Police Lines has been arrested in connection with the audacious escape.

“Naushad was due to be presented in the court for a hearing in the case pending against him for the murder of his relative in 2016. The constable allowed him outside the premises without informing his seniors. He has been arrested for negligence in duty and allowing the prisoner to escape. Three teams have been formed to hunt for the accused,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City (Ghaziabad).

According to police, Naushad was brought to the District Court jail for a scheduled hearing. Prior to the court session, he allegedly told the constable that he wanted a fresh pair of shoes and needed to step out for some time. The constable took him out of the court premises, and he managed to escape, police said.

In August 2016, Naushad had kidnapped his sister-in-law Nargis, and had kept her confined in his flat in Khora, Ghaziabad, allegedly for ransom, police said. He allegedly murdered her and cut her body into pieces before stuffing it into a suitcase.

Locals had alerted Khora police station of a foul smell coming from Naushad’s flat, following which Nargis’s body was found. The family told the police that Naushad pretended to be part of the search party looking for Nargis for three-four days. He had allegedly tried to divert the attention of the family from discovering Nargis’s remains.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed against Naushad, who is in his 30s, at Khora police station three years ago. A fresh case against the accused, in which the constable is also named, has been filed at Kavi Nagar police station.

“It has been found that the constable allegedly colluded with the accused… The policeman has been terminated from service and an order has been issued for the same. Another policeman’s role has been highlighted, who was also present on duty. The constable has been suspended. Further investigation is pending,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Ghaziabad. Police said they are examining any prior complaints against the accused policemen.

According to police, on Wednesday afternoon, the courtroom in which the hearing was set to take place was being transferred to a different room, which gave the accused time to execute his escape.