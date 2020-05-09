Accused of ‘hugging people’, man beaten up by policeman and locals

A video grab of the incident that took place in Sagarpur A video grab of the incident that took place in Sagarpur

An AC repairman was allegedly thrashed by police personnel after he was accused of “hugging people” in a colony in Southwest Delhi on Wednesday. A video of Imran (30) being beaten up by police personnel and locals with sticks emerged on social media, following which the constable has been suspended. The incident took place in Sagarpur when Imran was walking home.

Additional DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We have identified the personnel in the video as a constable at Sagarpur police station. He has been suspended. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.” Police said a case has been registered against the constable under IPC sections 323 and 321.

In the video, the constable can be seen hitting Imran with a lathi. He tries to walk away but is beaten up again — this time by stick-wielding locals. The policeman does little to dissuade the men from beating up Imran. When a passerby asks why the man is being beaten up, an unidentified man says, “Yeh park ke paas gale mil raha tha, isko maaro.”

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said an inquiry is on.

The victim’s sister Raveena claimed Imran “has been falsely accused of hugging people… He was walking near the park when police personnel accosted him.. My brother was scared as he thought he was violating the lockdown by walking on the road, so he started running.”

Raveena said Imran told his family that as soon as he started running, the policeman shouted, “Isko corona hai”. “He told us that people joined the policeman in attacking him. They accused him of having coronavirus; my brother doesn’t have it…,” she said.

In another incident, allegations have emerged against a police constable hitting a 16-year-old boy in Rohini. The child died a day later. The incident took place at Raja Park and the victim has been identified as Rajneesh. The victim’s friend, Vishal, alleged, “We were sitting in the park when we saw two policemen approaching on their bikes. One of them shouted at us for being outside. We ran and suddenly one policeman threw a lathi, which hit Rajneesh.”

While the victim’s friend and family alleged he died after sustaining injuries when the policeman hit him, police denied this. DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “An inquiry found the personnel were patrolling the streets. The constable didn’t hit the child; he told him to go home. Rajneesh, in a hurry, must have bumped into a wall or a pole and fallen. A special board has been formed at Maulana Azad hospital to conduct a post-mortem and ascertain the cause of death.”

